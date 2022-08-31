Jon Voight raises eyebrows with ‘rough’ video about FBI’s Trump raid

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jon Voight has pledged his allegiance to Donald Trump in yet another bizarre Twitter video.

The Hollywood actor, who has long been a supporter of Trump, condemned the FBI’s decision to raid the former president’s home.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Trump’s residence at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida was searched, reportedly as part of an investigation into the removal of presidential records from the White House.

Trump called the raid “prosecutorial misconduct” and “the weaponisation of the justice system”, which he alleged was designed to keep him fro running for president again in 2024.

He said in a statament: “Such an assault could only take place in broken, third-world countries. Sadly, America has now become one of those countries, corrupt at a level not seen before.”

Now, Voight has echoed his sentiments in a Twitter video he shared on Wednesday (31 August).

In the two-minute clip, he said: “My fellow Americans, we all speak truths so we can see the lie that was brought upon our President Trump. And the ones that were on his side are now finding wrong in the documents. Can we see this lie?”

Ray Donovan star Voight, who is fellow actor Angelina Jolie’s father, claimed the raid will lead to “a Third World War”, continuing: “Yes. it’s going to turn into a war. But this evil force against the American people will be wiped out by the power that once helped George Washington win the revolution for freedom.”

Jon Voight has shared a video pledging his allegiance to Donald Trump (Twitter)

Asserting his hope that Trump will run for election in 2024, he said: “I know we will be saved; there is a plan – the one president who had our true trust is President Donald Trump, and he will do it all over again with prayers, hope, love and trust from all the American people once again.”

While a contingent of fellow Trump supporters praised Voight’s comments, many expressed confusion at the video on social media, with one viewer branding it “rough”.

Another added: “Jon Voight, please don't demean America's history by likening Trump to George Washington in any way. Trump is not fighting a war,” while one urged the 83-year-old actor to “retire”.

Voight, who regularly shares videos about Trump, previously shared a clip supporting conspiracy theories related to Trump’s loss against Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, comparing Biden to “Satan”.