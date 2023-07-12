Jonah Hill denies allegation he assaulted Zoey 101 star Alexa Nikolas when she was 16

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jonah Hill has denied an allegation from actor Alexa Nikolas that he assaulted her when she was 16.

Nikolas, now 31, claimed on Twitter on Sunday (9 July) that Hill had “slammed her to [a] door” and “stuck his tongue down [her] throat” while outside a house party.

The Superbad star, 39, described the claim as “a complete fabrication” in a denial provided to Page Six.

Nikolas is best known for her role in the Nickolodeon series Zoey 101. She made the claim days after Hill’s former girlfriend Sarah Brady accused Hill of “being an emotionally abusive partner” and shared screenshots of text messages Hill allegedly sent her.

In the messages, purportedly sent by Hill while the pair were in a relationship, the actor appears to ask her to take down Instagram photographs of herself in bathing suits. He then details his “boundaries for a romantic partnership”, which include “surfing with men”, “to model”, and “friendships with women who are in unstable places and from your wild recent past”.

Brady captioned the post: “F*** it. See the misuse of the term ‘boundaries’?”

On Twitter, Nikolas wrote that Brady’s “admirable” post had inspired her to share her own claims.

According to Nikolas, she was attending a house party hosted by Barbarian star Justin Long when Hill offered her a cigarette. In a statement, Long said he had no knowledge of Hill's alleged behaviour.

The pair then walked out to Hill’s car together, where he retrieved a packet of cigarettes from the front seat. They then walked back towards the house.

“#JonahHill didn’t hand me the cig,” she wrote, “which I thought was weird and then as we walked back to the door I asked him for it and he said nothing but slammed me to the door and shoved his tongue down my throat.

“I was so appalled I pushed him off of me and ran inside.”

As well as the emphatic denial from Hill’s legal representatives, Page Six also published a further statement from Nikolas.

“I was a child so I obviously felt scared and angry,” she told the US outlet. “Sadly, this wasn’t the first time I’ve been assaulted or objectified as a child.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“I was intoxicated from their alcohol and so none of that helped my decision making afterwards. This was before Uber and Lyft by the way and I didn’t even drive yet.”

The actor also claimed that attendees at the party, including Hill, had been “aware” that she was 16 years old at the time.

Long’s reps told Page Six: “This is the first time Justin has been made aware of this situation that allegedly happened nearly two decades ago.

“While Justin is sympathetic to any and all victims of any abuse, the simple fact remains he has no knowledge of what may or may not have happened concerning Ms Nikolas.”

In 2022, Nikolas founded Eat Predators, an organisation targeting alleged sexual predators.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Hill, Nikolas and Long for further comment.

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk.

If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673)