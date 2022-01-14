Jonah Hill has said he will make a sequel to Superbad but on one condition - he’ll do it when he’s 80.

Released in 2007, Superbad was a huge success and made stars out of Hill and Christopher Mintz-Plasse but a sequel was never given the go-ahead in Hollywood.

Speaking to W Magazine, Hill talked about the potential for a sequel: “I haven’t pitched this to anybody, What I want to do is when we’re like 80, do a Superbad 2. Like, old-folks-home Superbad.”

He added that the plot could be: “Our spouses die, and we’re single again. That’s what I want Superbad to be, and that’s the only way I would ever make it.”

Seth Rogen, who co-wrote the film with Evan Goldberg, has previously said he would “never touch” Superbad as it “doesn’t require improvement”.

Mintz-Plasse has talked about the idea of doing a female-led version of the film which also starred Emma Stone and Michael Cera: “If there was a way to do it, [a female version] would be the way, for sure. I’ve heard from some of the people who made the first one, and I don’t think they want to touch it.”

(Getty Images)

Since its release, Superbad has gone on to become acclaimed as one of the greatest high school movies of all time and is based on the adolescences of Rogen and Goldberg.