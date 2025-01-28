Jonas Brothers announce return to acting for new Disney Christmas movie

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Jonas Brothers are returning to their Disney roots this holiday season to produce and star in a new Christmas comedy movie.

The film, currently titled Jonas Brothers Christmas Movie, will see the brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick as they “face a series of escalating obstacles as they struggle to make it from London to New York in time to spend Christmas with their families,” according to an official logline.

The trio shared the news in an announcement video.

In the teaser, the trio is standing outside a front door holding handwritten signs a la Love Actually. When the door swings open, Joe announces: “Hi we’re the Jonas Brothers.”

Nick jumps in to tell him off for “saying it.” “The whole point is you don’t say it. You let them read it,” he explains.

The second take goes more smoothly, with the three brothers silently flipping through the signs that again re-introduce them. “Sorry to bother you. But we’re making a Christmas movie coming out this holiday season, only on Disney+,” reads the final four signs.

The Jonas Brothers announced their new holiday movie ( Disney+ )

The new movie will be directed by Oscar-winning director Jesicca Yu (Quiz Lady) and produced by the three brothers, alongside Adam Fishbach, Spencer Berman and Scott Morgan. It will feature original music written and executive produced by Grammy-nominated songwriter Justin Trantor.

It’s been over two decades since the Jonas Brothers became a Disney Channel mainstay with Camp Rock (2008) and its 2010 sequel Camp Rock: The Final Jam. In between that time, they also led their two-season sitcom Jonas, which aired from 2009 to 2010, and released two albums with the Disney-owned music label Hollywood Records.

In 2013, they broke up to focus on their solo careers before reuniting to release their hit 2019 single “Sucker,” which debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100. The corresponding album Happiness Begins, released later that year, debuted on the Billboard 200. They have since dropped their sixth album, The Album, in 2023.