The judge in the Jonathan Majors domestic violence trial is clearing the New York public courtroom of spectators this afternoon (29 November).

According to Deadline, Judge Michael Gaffey will allow Majors’ lawyers to argue behind closed doors that a piece of evidence that is currently under seal should be taken out of the case permanently.

Seth Zuckerman warned the evidence could “taint the jury pool beyond repair for Mr Majors”, adding that his client may face “trial by newspaper”.

Katherine Bolger, a lawyer hired to represent the press, opposed the move to seal evidence, noting that the public had a right to know the evidence in the case.

Majors is charged with misdemeanours including assault and could be sentenced to up to a year in jail if convicted.

The trial could have a significant impact on Majors, who played Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The character is set to be the next primary supervillain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Earlier on Wednesday, the 34-year-old actor entered a Manhattan courtroom alongside his current girlfriend, the actress Meagan Good, carrying a Bible and his habitual coffee cup. He did not speak during the start of the proceedings.

Majors, center, and Meagan Good, right, arrive at court for jury selection in Major's domestic violence case in New York. (AP)

Majors was arrested in March over a confrontation with Grace Jabbari, his girlfriend at the time, during a car ride in Manhattan.

Prosecutors said Jabbari had grabbed a phone out of the actor’s hand after seeing a text saying: “Wish I was kissing you right now”.

Majors tried to snatch the phone back.

Jabbari said Majors pulled her finger, twisted her arm behind her back and hit her face. After the couple’s driver stopped the car and the pair got out, Jabbari said Majors threw her back into the vehicle.

Police said Jabbari was treated at a hospital for minor injuries. Majors’ lawyers have maintained that Jabbari was the aggressor during the fight and had scratched and hit him.

Jabbari was arrested by New York City police last month after Majors filed a cross-complaint against her, but the district attorney’s office dropped all charges against her.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Marvel is reportedly “in crisis” amid the ongoing trial.

Marvel executives, including studio chief Kevin Feige, gathered in Palm Springs in September to discuss “backup plans, including pivoting to another comic book adversary, like Dr Doom”.

Additional reporting from agencies