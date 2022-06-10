Mark Rylance’s brother Jonathan Waters has died in a cycling accident. He was 60.

The Dunkirk star’s brother was cycling in Oakland last week, when he was reportedly hit by a car and suffered severe injuries to his head.

Rylance, who is currently performing shows in the West End, confirmed the news of his brother’s death via a statement.

“I am so sorry to tell you that on the 28 May, my dear brother Jonathan Waters was knocked from his bicycle and tragically died of his injuries,” he said.

“In order to attend his funeral in California, I unfortunately have to miss three performances of Jerusalem over 11-12 June.

Jerusalem is a play by Jez Butterworth; it opened in the Jerwood Theatre of the Royal Court Theatre in London. The production stars Rylance as Johnny “Rooster” Byron and Mackenzie Crook as Ginger.

“As I have no understudy to play the role of Rooster Johnny Byron, sadly these performances have been cancelled,” Rylance said.

He added: “I hope you understand my need to grieve my beloved brother and thank you for your support at this time. I hope you will be able to attend another performance of Jerusalem.”

Waters lived in California and worked at one of Berkeley’s acclaimed restaurants called Chez Panisse.

His and Rylance’s sister Susannah also penned down a lengthy tribute on Instagram, writing: “On Saturday we lost my beloved brother. To witness the reactions as the news spreads is to understand the hundreds of people who loved him, who say he changed their lives.

“Along with the other members of my family whom I am so so blessed to have. I am lost. A huge piece of me gone. Dehydrated from weeping,” she wrote.

“But last night at the dinner when our youngest asked the table what are you thankful for, the answer was immediate. That I had a brother I loved so much, that he lived a brave, true real life, and affected so many people in a positive way.”