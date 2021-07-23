Fans react as Jordan Peele shares the strange title of his next film

Jordan Peele has shared details of his next film - leaving fans are surprised by the movie’s name.

The former actor and comedian turned acclaimed director is known for the brevity of his film titles, such as Get Out and Us.

Peele announced his next film, simply titled Nope, with a new poster on Thursday. The image depicts a vortex-like cloud hovering above a town at night. It reveals that Peele is teaming up once again with Get Out’s Daniel Kaluuya. Keke Palmer (Hustlers) and Steven Yeun (Minari) will also star.

Reacting to the film’s title, one Twitter user wrote: “It’s the NOPE for me! I can already tell this movie is going to be excellent because I know what that ‘nope’ is. That’s the ‘nope’ you say when it’s midnight and you hear a weird noise outside, but you shake your head and pretend you can’t hear it because you value your life.”

Another added: “Excited. You know you’ve got the goods when you can call your movie NOPE. Total deserved swagger.”

In 2017, Peele’s horror Get Out won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay and was applauded for its satirical commentary on racism in America. The film was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director.

Nope is expected in cinemas on 22 July 2022.