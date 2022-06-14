Jeremy Renner praised Josh Brolin for salvaging their “Actors on Actors” interview after Renner couldn’t make it.

Brolin humorously interviewed himself for the Variety series using clever editing. “When his planned #ActorsOnActors partner was a last-minute no-show, Josh Brolin took matters into his own hands, interviewing himself,” Variety tweeted Monday (13 June).

Renner reacted on his Instagram Story, writing, “I got stuck in a snow storm... and let my good man down,” alongside a clip from the interview. “But he crushed it as he always does,” the Hawkeye star added along with three love heart emojis.

The interview features Brolin falling asleep while the other Brolin is talking about Denis Villeneuve’s Oscar snub for Dune.

Elsewhere, the actor joked that he feels competition not with his 28-year-old daughter Eden Brolin (who stars in the hit series Yellowstone), but his one-year-old and three-year-old because they’re “trying to take the limelight” from him.

“I bring them to school, and when I’m walking down the street, when somebody says, ‘Hey, man, I love your work,’ it makes it all worth it for me. But right now, there’s been a lot of, like, ‘Oh, my God, what a cute little kid,’ and I’m like, ‘Hello?’”

Josh Brolin interviews himself for ‘Actors on Actors’ (Variety)

The last “Actors on Actors” conversation was conducted between Jeremy Strong and Anne Hathaway. In it, Hathaway revealed the moment Strong admitted he needed to “come up for air” after staying in character for weeks while shooting Serenity together. Strong, meanwhile, expressed his dislike for directors shouting “Action!”.

Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series is available to watch in full on Apple TV+.