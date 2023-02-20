Judd Apatow roasts Tom Cruise over height and scientology in DGA Awards monologue

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Judd Apatow held no punches while hosting the Directors Guild of America Awards, taking particular aim at Tom Cruise in his opening monologue.

On Saturday (18 February), the Knocked Up director began the evening by making jokes at the Top Gun: Maverick star’s expense. Cruise was not in attendance.

“The special effects in Maverick were so top-notch, I couldn’t even see the stack of phone books Tom Cruise sat on to reach the flight controls,” Apatow began, making fun of Cruise’s height.

The award-winning director then referenced the actor’s infamous 2005 moment on The Oprah Winfrey Show, saying: “Remember when Tom Cruise jumped up and down on the couch and we all thought, ‘What a lunatic!’”

“And now he rides a motorcycle off a cliff and BASE jumps and we’re all like, ‘Tom’s fine!’” Apatow added.

“Tom is not fine. Someone needs to explain to him something called CGI. You’re 60. Calm down,” he said.

“But every time he does one of these new stunts, it does feel like an ad for Scientology. I mean, is that in Dianetics? Because there’s nothing about jumping off a cliff in the Torah.”

Variety reports that Maverick director Joseph Kosinski “appeared unamused at Apatow’s jokes”.

Judd Apatow and Tom Cruise (Getty Images)

Cruise is one of Scientology’s most famous followers, having described the controversial religion as “beautiful”.

His 30-year membership has become a popular topic at awards shows – Jerrod Carmichael recently mocked Cruise for his involvement with the group at the January Golden Globes.

The 60-year-old actor’s Top Gun: Maverick is currently among the films vying for Best Picture at the 2023 Oscars.

It has also received four additional nods for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Visual Effects, Best Film Editing and Best Sound.

Find the full list of 2023 Oscar nominees here.

This year’s 95th Academy Awards will broadcast live on ABC, beginning at 8pm on 12 March.