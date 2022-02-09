Julia Fox says working as a dominatrix taught her about her sexuality
Before becoming a professional actor, Fox worked in sex dungeons in Manhattan
Julia Fox has opened up about her past work as a dominatrix, saying it helped her learn about her sexuality.
The Uncut Gems actor appeared on an episode of sex and advice podcast Call Her Daddy and spoke about her experience working in dungeons.
She started working as a dominatrix after turning 16 and finding that she needed to financially provide for herself.
After clarifying that she didn’t have sex with any of her clients, Fox spoke about the variety of scenarios that took place at the job, including doctor/nurse and torture fantasies, for which she says she made about $250 an hour.
“It’s really like roleplaying, it’s acting,” she told host Alex Cooper. “That’s kind of how I describe it. When people ask how did I get my start in acting, I’m like, ‘at the dungeon’, because I would have to improv multiple times a day, on very short notice.”
As well as giving her valuable career skills, Fox also revealed that the experience was useful in giving her an insight into what she enjoys sexually.
“Through doing this, just for money, I ended up learning about my own sexuality which I’d never really had a chance to explore because my sexuality was always being used against me,” she explained.
“My sexuality was something to be guarded and protected and not something to be explored.
“In this very controlled environment, I was also able to explore my own. There’d be times in a session where I’d be like, ‘Damn, this is horny as f***’.”
Elsewhere in the podcast, Fox, who is currently dating Kanye West, opened up about running into trouble with the law and taking drugs as a teen.
Speaking about having to attend court dates while on probation, she said: "I literally can't even remember because I would show up high on ecstasy from the night before. I'd sometimes miss court too, and not show up at all.
"I didn't care about what happened to me, I didn't care about my future."
