Julia Roberts posts rare photo with husband Daniel Moder to mark 19th anniversary

Julia Roberts has marked her 19th anniversary with her husband Daniel Moder on Instagram.

The Oscar winner, 53, shared a rare picture of the pair with their arms around each other on the beach on Sunday (4 July).

In the caption, she wrote: “19 years. Just getting started!”

Director Sam Taylor-Johnson and actor Rita Wilson were among the celebrities to react the post. “Happy happy anniversary! Gotta celebrate big on 20th!” wrote Wilson.

Roberts met cinematographer Moder, 52, on the set of her and Brad Pitt’s 2001 film The Mexican.

Roberts was dating fellow actor Benjamin Bratt at the time, while Moder was married to make-up artist Vera Steimberg.

The couple got married themselves a year later at Roberts’s ranch in New Mexico and have had since had three children together: twins Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus Walter, 16, and Henry Daniel, 14.

It has been reported that Roberts and Moder’s wedding was a surprise event, with a group of around 60 family and friends being invited to the home to “celebrate Independence Day”.

Roberts can next be seen in Gaslit, a modern take on the 1970s political Watergate scandal focussing on untold stories and forgotten characters of the time. It also stars Sean Penn and Dan Stevens.