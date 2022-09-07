Jump to content
Julia Roberts explains how George Clooney ‘saved’ her while filming Ticket to Paradise

‘I don’t think I’ve spent that much time by myself since I was 25,’ Hollywood star said

Jacob Stolworthy
Wednesday 07 September 2022 14:57
George Clooney jokes Julia Roberts kissing scene in Ticket to Paradise 'took 80 takes'

Julia Roberts has explained how George Clooney “saved” her while shooting their new film.

The Hollywood star has reunited with her Ocean’s Eleven and Money Monster co-star for a new romantic comedy, titled Ticket to Paradise.

In the film, the pair play two divorced parents who travel to Bali after learning their daughter Lily (Kaitlyn Dever) is planning to marry a local she has just met.

Instead of supporting the marriage, they decide to work together to sabotage the wedding to prevent Lily from making the same mistake they made 25 years earlier.

The pair shot the film overseas and, in an interview with The New York Times, Roberts said it was ‘the longest I’ve ever been away from my family”.

She added: “I don’t think I’ve spent that much time by myself since I was 25.”

Suggesting she would have astruggled had she not had a co-star she got along with, Roberts praised Clooney, as well as his wife, Amal, for keeping her company.

“The Clooneys saved me from complete loneliness and despair,” she told the outlet.

Clooney added: “We started in Hamilton Island [in Australia], with all these wild birds, and Julia had the house down just below Amal and me and the kids.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney in 2020

(Getty Images)

“I would come out in the early mornings and be like, ‘Caa-caa,’ and Julia would come out and be like, ‘Caa-caa.’ And then we’d bring her down a cup of coffee. She was Aunt Juju to my kids.”

Ticket to Paradise will be released in cinemas on 16 September.

