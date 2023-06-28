Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans, friends, and colleagues of Julian Sands have paid tribute to the British actor after authorities confirmed his death on Tuesday (27 June).

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced that the human remains found in the Mount Baldy area were those of Sands, five months after he went missing in the California mountains.

The Warlock star, 65, went missing on 13 January, after failing to return from a hike in the Mount Baldy area. Soon after that, an extensive search was launched to find the experienced hiker, but it was met with poor weather conditions that lasted for months.

It has not yet been determined how Sands died, authorities said.

Since the news broke, many celebrities and fans have paid tribute to the critically acclaimed actor.

“RIP Julian Sands. A great actor. None of the eulogies are doing his talent justice,” wrote actor Alessandro Nivola. “Iconic in Room With A View. And a transformer ever since playing against his looks. An eccentric, hilarious, wildly intelligent and passionate artist. And a great friend.”

Writer and podcaster Joanna Robinson wrote: “Julian Sands didn’t have the career that he deserved but he is one of the all time top tier cinematic kissers and that’s not nothing.”

“I’m so sorry to hear of Julian Sands’ passing,” actor Laura Cayouette wrote, quoting Sands on his love of hiking: “On these walks you lose yourself, you become a vessel of energy in harmony, hopefully with your environment.”

Actor Diedrich Bader added: “One of my favorite gestures in the long history of film is when Julian Sands touched his chest and lifted his head in anticipation of the rain.

“It was the perfect expression of the simple joy of being alive in the changing beautiful world. The most redeeming quality we have is art. RIP.”

“I had the great honor of working with Julian Sands a little while ago and the even greater honour of knowing him as a friend off set and after the shoot, having wonderful conversations over dinner and drinks,” recalled filmmaker Erlingur Thoroddsen. “He told me stories about working with Argento and Fincher and Cronenberg.”

Last week, Sands’s family released a statement saying they were continuing to keep him “in our hearts with bright memories”.

“We are deeply grateful to the search teams and coordinators who have worked tirelessly to find Julian.

“We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer.”

Read The Independent’s tribute to Julian Sands here.