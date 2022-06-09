Julie Andrews hilariously cannot recall what character she played in Aquaman

Her scene proved ultimately forgettable for the Oscar winner

Annabel Nugent
Thursday 09 June 2022 11:53
Julie Andrews has admitted she is not certain what character she voiced in Aquaman.

The Sound of Music star lent her voice to the 2018 DC superhero film starring Jason Momoa, although she is not sure what role she played.

Her confession emerged in a recent interview with Vanity Fair.

Speaking about voice acting, she told the publication: “Apart from Despicable Me and Bridgerton and umm… [laughs] I’m not going to mention Aquaman, where I play some kind of sea serpent or something.”

Bridgerton fans will recognise Andrews’ voice as the narrator in Netflix’s steamy period drama. The Oscar winner also voices Gru’s mother in the animated Despicable Me franchise.

The actor’s role in Aquaman, however, was less memorable even to her.

Andrews voiced the mythical squid-like god Karathen whom Momoa’s titular superhero speaks with telepathically.

Following the verdict of Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard – which found Heard defamed Depp on all three counts – speculation has arisen concerning her future in the Aquaman franchise.

The online petition for Heard’s removal from the forthcoming sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has reached nearly 4.6 million signatures.

In July 2021, however, Aquaman 2 producer Peter Safran commented on the growing appeal to remove her from the movie. “I don’t think we’re ever going to react to, honestly, pure fan pressure,” Safran told Deadline.

Dolph Lundgren – who plays King Nereus in the film – is the only one of Heard’s co-stars from the Aquaman franchise who has spoken publicly and substantially about working with her on the films, calling her “terrific”.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is out in cinemas on 17 March 2023.

