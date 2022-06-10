Julie Andrews has received a heartwarming surprise from the surviving Von Trapp children cast members who featured alongside her in 1965 movie classic The Sound of Music.

The legendary actor portrayed a governess who restores the love of music within the Von Trapp family in the film.

During Andrews’ AFI Life Achievement Award presentation at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre – which honours an individual for their lifetime career in films and TV – on Thursday (9 June), the actor was serenaded with a rendition of “Do-Re-Mi”.

Opening the ceremony, the presenter began with a quote from the movie: “Let’s start at the very beginning, a very good place to start.”

The film’s soundtrack song began playing over the speakers, while the audience began singing along.

Midway through, five of the now adult actors who played the seven Von Trapp children stood up from their seats to join Andrews in the sing-a-long version of the film’s iconic song.

Nicholas Hammond, Duane Chase, Angela Cartwright, Debbie Turner and Kym Karath surrounded Andrews at her table. Charmian Carr – who played Liesl, the eldest Von Trapp daughter – passed away in 2016 and Heather Menzies, who played Louisa Von Trapp, died in 2017.

In a recent interview, ahead of the award ceremony, Andrews reviewed the timeline of her extensive career. However, at one point, she hilariously couldn’t recall what character she voiced in 2018 DC’s Aquaman.

Speaking about voice acting, she said: “Apart from Despicable Me and Bridgerton and umm… [laughs] I’m not going to mention Aquaman, where I play some kind of sea serpent or something.”