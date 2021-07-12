Disney has removed racist depictions of indigenous people from the Jungle Cruise ride at the Disneyland theme park in Anaheim, California.

The ride, which takes visitors on a tour along rivers in Asia, Africa and South America, has been criticised for its portrayal of indigenous people for decades.

From 16 July, the ride will reopen with newly introduced changes that Disney claims will “reflect and value the diversity of the world around us”.

Chris Beatty, Disney’s Imagineering creative portfolio executive, said in a statement: “This is not a re-envisioning of the entire attraction. It’s the Jungle Cruise you know and love, with the skippers still leading the way, and at the same time, we’re addressing the negative depictions of natives.

“We are constantly evaluating ways to enhance attractions and experiences in our parks. We want to make sure everybody has the best time – that guests from all over the world can connect with the stories we share and that how we bring those to life are respectful of the diverse world we live in.”

Among the features to be removed are tribal dancers, a party of spear-waving tribespeople, and a shrunken head trader.

The Jungle Cruise ride has also been adapted into a Hollywood film starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, which will be released in US cinemas later this month.