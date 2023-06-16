Jurassic Park fans feel ancient as child star recreates green jelly scene aged 43

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ariana Richards is making Jurassic Park fans feel very old indeed.

The actor was 13 years old when she played Lex Murphy, the granddaughter of the park’s eccentric owner, John Hammond (Richard Attenborough).

To celebrate 30 years since the movie’s release, Richards recreated her character’s most famous scene in a TikTok for the official Jurassic World account.

In the scene, Lex and her younger brother Tim think they’ve escaped a Velociraptor attack and find themselves in the resort’s kitchen where an array of delicious desserts are on display.

As they tuck in, however, it soon becomes apparent that they’re not alone after all.

The camera zooms in on Richards as she holds a spoonful of green jelly to her mouth, which wobbles as the Velociraptor’s footsteps approach.

“A duet 30 years in the making,” Jurassic World’s post was captioned.

In the comments section, fans were full of praise for the actor, but were also left feeling very old indeed.

“That’s the most iconic scene in the Jurassic Park films,” one person declared.

“Jesus God do I feel old,” another lamented.

“You do not know... how old this made me feel,” wrote a third.

Richards reprised her role briefly in the film’s 1997 sequel, The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

However, following a series of minor roles in the Nineties, Richards went on to focus on her career as an artist.

Her Instagram bio still alludes to the famous scene: “Artist, actress, mother... and green jello aficionado.”

Earlier this year, Richards’s co-star Sam Neill (who played Dr Alan Grant) revealed that he is in remission from stage three blood cancer.

The 75-year-old New Zealand actor will be on chemotherapy medication for the rest of his life, although he is now cancer-free.

Neill recently said he still gets “a lot of flak” for his accent in the franchise, which is “somewhere in between” his real accent and American, per the request of director Steven Spielberg.