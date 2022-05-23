Laura Dern says 21-year age gap with Jurassic Park co-star Sam Neill has ‘only now’ felt inappropriate
Dern said that the age gap had felt ‘completely appropriate’ at the time
Laura Dern has said that she never considered the age gap between herself and Sam Neill in Jurassic Park to be inappropriate until recent years.
Dern was just 23 when she starred in Steven Spielberg’s 1993 film, while her co-star Neill was 44.
In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Neill noted that Dern was a “tender age” when they shot the film.
Dern, however, said that at the time “it felt completely appropriate to fall in love with Sam Neill”.
“And it was only now, when we returned in a moment of cultural awareness about the patriarchy, that I was, like, ‘Wow! We’re not the same age?’” she said.
Discussing his own experience of the age gap, Neill said: “I am 20 years older than Laura! Which at the time was a completely appropriate age difference for a leading man and lady.”
He continued: “It never occurred to me until I opened a magazine and there was an article called ‘Old geezers and gals’. People like Harrison Ford and Sean Connery acting with much younger people. And there I was, on the list. I thought, ‘Come on. It can’t be true.’”
Dern and Neill are reprising their Jurassic Park roles in Jurassic World Dominion, which is released on 10 June.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies