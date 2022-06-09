The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Jurassic Park star Sam Neill recalls his son farting next to Princess Diana at the film’s premiere
‘I spent the whole film in a muck sweat, thinking, ‘Princess Di is... going to think it’s me,’ Neill said
Sam Neill has recalled his horror at his 11-year-old son farting during the London premiere of Jurassic Park while in the presence of British royalty.
Neill was speaking to his Jurassic Park costars Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum as part of a three-way interview for The New York Times.
Neill explained that he and his son Tim were sat beside Princess Diana when suddenly, “about the time the T-Rex turns up, Tim started to fart”.
“And the draft was drifting across me to royalty!” Neill said. “I spent the whole film in a muck sweat, thinking, “Princess Di is being exposed to the horrors of a little boy’s fart, but she’s going to think it’s me.
“I am going to be subliminally blamed for my son’s crimes, and I don’t think she’ll talk to me afterwards.”
Fortunately, Neill said the late royal was “well brought up” and didn’t mention it.
Goldblum interjected in the interview to say: “I love that story, Sam. I’ve heard him tell that a couple of times, and it’s just amazing the lengths that he will go to still blame the boy.”
The trio, who famously appeared in the 1993 original, reprise their roles in the latest of the spin-off Jurassic World films led by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, Dominion.
