Director Colin Trevorrow recently suggested that the Jurassic Park franchise should have ended with Steven Spielberg’s 1993 original – despite the fact that he directed the most recent spin-off sequel, Jurassic World: Dominion.

Even though it grossed over $1bn at the worldwide box office, Dominion fell completely flat with critics, as did the two Jurassic World films that came before it.

“I specifically did something different than the other films in order to change the DNA of the franchise,” Trevorrow said about Dominion in a recent interview with Empire magazine.

“The previous five films are plots about dinosaurs. This one is a story about characters in a world in which they coexist with dinosaurs.”

Trevorrow then called the Jurassic world “inherently un-franchisable”, before admitting, “there probably should have only been one Jurassic Park – but if we’re gonna do it, how can I allow them to tell stories in a world in which dinosaurs exist, as opposed to, here’s another reason why we’re going to an island?”

He later added that Jurassic World “was about” making money.

Film Review - Jurassic World Dominion ((c) 2021 Universal Studios and Storyteller Distribution LCC. All Rights Reserved.)

Writing for The Independent earlier this year, Louis Chilton shared the same sentiment.

“At its core, Jurassic Park was a perfectly self-contained story: a morality tale about the folly of playing God,” he wrote.

“But layered into its screenplay were a handful of other narratives – a critique of capitalism; a paternal awakening; an examination of human behaviour in the face of disaster.

“In five subsequent films, these themes have never really been expanded upon, nor replaced with new ones; all we’ve had is blunt reiteration.”