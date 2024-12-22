Justin Baldoni ‘dropped by agent’ hours after Blake Lively files lawsuit against him

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Justin Baldoni has reportedly been dropped by his management hours after Blake Livelysued him for sexual harassment.

The It Ends With Us star, 40, was previously represented by the WME agency, who parted ways with the actor following Lively’s lawsuit, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Lively – who is also repped by WME along with her husband, Ryan Reynolds – accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and alleged the actor had launched a campaign to “destroy” her reputation.

The Jane the Virgin star’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman called Lively’s allegations “false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt.”

The Independent has contacted representatives from WME for comment.

The lawsuit states there was a meeting attended by Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, Baldoni and their lawyers, to address The Age of Adeline star’s complaints from the It Ends With Us set.

Lively had a number of requirements in order for her to work on the film, including “no more showing nude videos or images of women to Blake, no more mention of Baldoni’s alleged previous ‘pornography addiction,’ [and] no more discussions about sexual conquests in front of Blake and others.”

open image in gallery Justin Baldoni has reportedly been dropped by his agent after Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against him ( Getty )

The lawsuit also specified: “No further mentions of cast and crew’s genitalia, no more inquiries about Blake’s weight, and no further mention of Blake’s dead father.”

Additionally, “no more adding of sex scenes, oral sex or on camera climaxing by BL outside the scope of the script BL approved when signing onto the project,” according to TMZ.

The filing notes that the It Ends With Us cast and crew were contractually obligated to promote the film as a story of “hope” without making it feel “sad or heavy” despite the plot featuring domestic violence.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

However, Baldoni focussed on the film’s serious subject matter during the press tour, while Lively was criticised for promoting the film in a lighthearted fashion.

open image in gallery Lively and Baldoni as Lily and Ryle in ‘It Ends With Us’ ( Sony Pictures )

“What the public also did not know was that this was the beginning of a multi-tiered plan that Mr. Baldoni and his team described as ‘social manipulation’ designed to ‘destroy’ Ms. Lively’s reputation,” the lawsuit reads.

In a statement to The New York Times, Lively said, “I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted.”

Meanwhile, Baldoni’s lawyer called the claims “shameful”, “categorically false” and “yet another desperate attempt to ‘fix’” Lively’s reputation.