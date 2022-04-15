Kaley Cuoco lost Knives Out 2 role to Kate Hudson: ‘I was so devastated’

Kaley Cuoco has recalled being “devastated” when she recently lost out on a role in the forthcoming thriller Knives Out 2.

The Big Bang Theory star revealed that following her 12-season run on the hit show, she had auditioned for a part in Rian Johnson’s film and unfortunately didn’t make the cut.

In an interview with Glamour, Cuoco recounted the moment the role she was “convinced” she had been cast in ended up going to Kate Hudson.

“I cried and cried all night long,” she said. “I was so devastated.”

“I was thinking I was hot s***. I’m going to be with Daniel Craig,” she continued. “I was so convinced [the part was mine] that my bags were packed for Greece.”

“And I’m not [normally] devastated over roles. I had done chemistry reads, I had done Zooms. And I didn’t get it,” she added. “It went to Kate [Hudson], who’s great.”

The next day, when Cuoco was given a script for a new movie, Meet Cute, starring alongside Pete Davidson, she said she was so upset over the latest rejection that she didn’t “want to read anything”.

“I suck. No one wants me,” she said she had thought at the time.

However, after eventually reading “the most magical little script” Cuoco felt she “couldn’t be happier with how things turned out”.

“That’s what it was supposed to be, and Knives is going to be great and Kate’s great. She was supposed to do it and I was supposed to do this,” she said.

Cuoco currently stars in the HBO Max hit show The Flight Attendant, which premieres its second season on 21 April.