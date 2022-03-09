Kanye West praises ‘beautiful’ scene in The Batman

Kanye West has praised The Batman, calling it “beautiful”.

In an Instagram post where he shared a photo of Batman actor Robert Pattinson and rapper Pusha T, the musician and fashion mogul also praised Zoe Kravitz for her portrayal of Catwoman.

West, who has directed films of his own, wrote: “Saw Batman yesterday The upside down scene when the Penguin car flipped over was beautiful.”

He added: “Love the whole film. Oh and when Zoe threw in the privilege bar.”

Since premiering last week, The Batman has received critical acclaim with particular praise for the film’s visual aesthetic and the performances of Pattinson, Kravitz and Colin Farrell, who plays The Penguin under heavy prosthetics.

The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey gave the film a four-star review, writing: “The Batman is a very good Batman film. To think of it as anything more only leads to delusion or disappointment.”

The film has also been a success at the box office, having had the second highest opening weekend of any movie since the Covid-19 pandemic shuttered cinemas in March 2020.

The only film to gross more than The Batman in its opening weekend over the last two years is the record breaking Spider-Man: No Way Home.