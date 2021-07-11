Karen Gillan has teased Marvel fans about the new Guardians of the Galaxy film, calling it director James Gunn’s “strongest work yet”.

The Scottish actor has played the character of Nebula in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) since starring in Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014, reprising the role in its 2017 sequel Vol 2.

Speaking to Collider, Gillan revealed that she’d read the script for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 with actor Pom Klementieff, who plays Mantis.

“We read it together and we both cried and laughed, but there was full tears,” she said.

“It’s incredible, I think it’s James’ strongest work yet with the Guardians and it’s just brilliant. It’s brilliant and it’s emotional and it’s funny and it’s all of those things that you want.”

Gillan will next appear in the MCU in Thor: Love and Thunder, which is due for release on 6 May 2022.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is scheduled for release in May 2023 and will see the Doctor Who star appear alongside the likes of Dave Bautista, Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana.