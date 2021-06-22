A trailer for a new horror film called Karen has prompted strong reactions from viewers.

The film’s title and premise is taken from the term “Karen”, which is sometimes used as a shorthand to refer to entitled white women.

Karen is directed by Coke Daniels and stars Taryn Manning as Karen White, a racist woman who terrorises a black couple in an American suburb.

Reactions to the trailer online have ranged from amusement to disbelief, with many comparing it unfavourably to the acclaimed films of Jordan Peele (Get Out).

“What Jordan Peele ‘get out’ snl skit nonsense is this??” wrote one person. “No one asked for a movie about a murderous Karen.”

“Is that Karen movie preview… an SNL thing or is it real?” asked writer Roxane Gay.

“THEY REALLY MADE A MOVIE ABOUT KARENS,” wrote someone else.

“I’m screaming! This looks hilarious and so so bad,” one Twitter user said.

“I need whoever named a movie Karen to never work on a film again,” wrote another, while one person said: “This looks terrible btw. Hollywood is doomed.”

Others, however, saw potential in the idea. “I hope this turns into a 12-movie series,” joked one person. “Karen in Space, Karen Goes to Hell, Karen in Manhattan, Karen: H20.”

Karen does not currently have a release date.