Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Karla Sofia Gascón, the Oscar-nominated star of Emilia Pérez, has released a second lengthy apology after historic bigoted tweets from her X/Twitter account were uncovered.

Gascón recently made history when she became the first-ever openly trans individual nominated for an Academy Award in any acting category.

However, her nomination has been overshadowed by controversy on social media over a series of resurfaced posts from her X account expressing controversial views about Muslims, George Floyd and diversity.

Gascón moved quickly to release an apology for the posts, saying that she was “deeply sorry”. The Spanish actor has now released a long statement on Instagram, declaring: “They already won.”

“What I would like to do first is offer my sincerest apologies to those who have felt harmed for my way of expressing myself at any stage of my life,” the 52-year-old wrote, as per Deadline. “I have a lot to learn in this world, this being my main flaw. Life has taught me something I never wanted to learn: It is clear to me that no matter how much your message is one [thing], without using the correct words, it becomes another.”

“Now my responsibility is greater because my voice does not belong to only myself, but to many people that feel represented and hopeful with me.”

Karla Sofia Gascón in ‘Emilia Pérez’ ( AP )

“I clung to Nichiren Buddhism to change my life, and the lives of those around me for the better, and I believe that’s what has happened. I cannot fix my past actions, I can only say that today I am not the same person from 10 or 20 years ago, that although I have not committed any crime, I am not perfect either, nor am I now. I only try to learn and be a better person every day.”

Gascón continued: “They have created posts as if it were me insulting even my colleagues, things I wrote to glorify as if they were criticism, jokes as if they were reality, words that without the background only seem hate. All so that I don't win anything and sink me.”

She concluded by saying: “My mother told me something beautiful yesterday: ‘I don't care if you win anything, I just want you to be well and not hurt.’ Mom, life has put me here to send a message of hope and love into this world, and I will fulfil it.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

On Thursday (30 January), journalist Sarah Hagi drew attention to a series of posts made on X, formerly Twitter, from Gascón’s account made between 2020 and 2021.

One post from November 2020 said: “I’m sorry, Is it just my impression or is there more Muslims in Spain? Every time I go to pick up my daughter from school there are more women with their hair covered and their skirts down to their heels. Next year instead of English we’ll have to teach Arabic.”

Gascón also posted a string of tweets about George Floyd in the days after he was killed by a police officer in which she described him as “a drug addict swindler”.

After the Oscars in 2021, Gascón posted: “More and more the #Oscars are looking like a ceremony for independent and protest films, I didn’t know if I was watching an Afro-Korean festival, a Black Lives Matter demonstration or the 8M [Women’s Strike]. Apart from that, an ugly, ugly gala.”