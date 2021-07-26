Kate Beckinsale has said that she didn’t see her daughter face-to-face for two years due to the pandemic.

The actor is the mother of Lily Mo Sheen, 22, who resides in New York. Lily’s father is the actor Michael Sheen, whom Beckinsale was in a relationship with from 1995 to 2003.

Speaking on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Beckinsale said that she had kept in touch with her daughter using video chat throughout the pandemic.

“Thank goodness for FaceTime,” she remarked. “But we’re both panicking that we’ll look really old to each other.

“Two years of not seeing your child is, to me, the most preposterous thought. It’s ridiculous.”

Their separation was prolonged after Beckinsale travelled to Canada to work on a film shoot.

Beckinsale and her daughter’s eventual reunion was captured by photographers at New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport.

Lily is an actor too, and appeared as a child in three films: Everybody’s Fine, Underworld: Evolution and Adam Sandler’s Click.

She is set to appear opposite Nicolas Cage in the forthcoming film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, due out next year.

Beckinsale’s latest film, Jolt, is available to stream now on Amazon Prime video.