Kate Beckinsale reveals how she injured herself and ended up in hospital

Kate Beckinsale has revealed how she ended up in hospital in September.

The Underworld star appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden and said that the injury wasn’t caused by doing something fun like filming an action scene.

Instead, Beckinsale revealed that her hospital visit resulted from putting on a pair of leggings.

She told Corden: “Having done eight- or nine-hundred action movies, I hurt myself putting on a pair of leggings in my hotel room.”

Beckinsale did confirm to Corden that the injury did happen while she was filming a project: “I was doing a very intense emotional drama and not running up walls or anything. I was in my hotel room putting on a pair of leggings, and it felt like a sort of guitar string snapped and everything was horrible.”

She went on to claim that the injury was “worse than having a baby” and was really serious: “I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t lie down, I couldn’t sit down. I couldn’t do anything.”

As Beckinsale was unable to walk, she had to wait for an ambulance to arrive: “Eventually an ambulance came and they sort of rolled out a sheet and picked me up in it like a sort of sausage, and put me on a gurney.”

She revealed to Corden that she was treated with “a lot of drugs”.

On 12 September, Beckinsale posted on Instagram that she had been admitted to hospital by taking a selfie in a medical gown and writing the caption: “Feeling a lot better. Thank you so much for your kind messages and love.”