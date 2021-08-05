Kate Bosworth announces separation from husband Michael Polish

Kate Bosworth has announced that she and her husband, film director Michael Polish, are separating after seven years of marriage.

The couple met on the set of Big Sur in 2011, which which Polish wrote and directed.

An Instagram post shared from Bosworth’s account but credited to both of them said: “Our hearts are full, as we have never been so enamoured and deeply grateful for one another as we do in this decision to separate.”

The heartfelt statement continued: “Together, over the last 10 years, Michael and I have chosen love, every time. We hold hands as tightly today as we entangled fingers on our wedding day.”

Alongside the lengthy caption, Bosworth posted a photo of her and Polish sharing a kiss.

The post went on: “Our eyes look more deeply into one another, with more courage now. In the process of letting go, we have come to acknowledge that our love will never end.”

She concluded: “What happens when we reach the end of something and realise … we are just at the beginning. This is love.”

Bosworth, who is best known for playing Lois Lane in Superman Returns, married Polish in the August of 2013.