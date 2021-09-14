Kate Hudson announces engagement to musician Danny Fujikawa: ‘Let’s go!’
‘LET’S DO THIS,’ Gwyneth Paltrow commented
Kate Hudson has announced her engagement to musician Danny Fujikawa after five years of dating.
The Almost Famous star shared a picture of the pair kissing on her Instagram on Monday (13 September), in which a large ring could be seen on her hand.
“Let’s go!” Hudson captioned the post, adding a bride, church and groom emoji.
Her post was flooded with messages of congratulations, including from Fujikawa’s stepsisters Erin and Sara Foster.
“Whoa. It’s official. Not gonna lie, been a hard secret to keep. I may have slipped and told a few people,” Sara commented, while Erin said: “Finally we are officially sisters!!”
Gwyneth Paltrow offered her friend support, commenting: “LET’S DO THIS.”
“Aww congrats,” wrote Zoey Deutch.
Just hours after announcing her engagement, Hudson attended the Met Gala, which had the theme of “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”.
Hudson and Fujikawa were first romantically linked in 2016, having known each other since the actor was 23. They made their debut as a couple in May 2017.
The former Chief guitarist is the father of Hudson’s two-year-old daughter Rani Rose. She has two other children from her previous engagement to Matt Bellamy and marriage to Chris Robinson.
