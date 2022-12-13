Kate Hudson teases ‘Easter egg’ in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kate Hudson has revealed which “Easter eggs” audiences should keep an out for while watching Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Launching on Netflix on 23 December, Rian Johnson’s sequel to his critically acclaimed 2019 murder mystery, returns with Daniel Craig’s Detective Benoit Blanc. This time, he is enlisted to solve a murder that occurs on tech billionaire Miles Bron’s private Greek island.

On the latest episode of Variety’s Actors on Actors, Hudson spoke with Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell about the challenges they faced while filming their newest projects during Covid.

“It took a year-plus to actually shoot the movie,” Powell said of his Tom Cruise-led action film. “Tom’s a perfectionist, and so he was like, ‘We got to get it right.’ And I saw the movie, and then Covid happened, and I was like, ‘Oh, man, we’re sitting on this awesome thing.’”

Top Gun: Maverick was initially expected to release in theatres in June 2020, but the pandemic delayed its eventual release date by nearly two years (May 2022).

“Tom called it out – he Babe Ruthed it. He was like, ‘This movie’s good enough where we have to just wait for this pandemic to be over.’ But you know how it is,” Powell said.

Powell then raised Covid’s impact on Hudson’s movie, noting that Glass Onion “also incorporated masks”.

“The masks in this movie are an Easter egg as to who all these people are. Each person, in the way they wear their mask, is really who they are,” Hudson said.

Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick and Daniel Craig in 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' (John Wilson/Netflix)

She discussed the challenge of “grounding” her “flamboyant” character Birdie, saying: “In a situation like that, a character can become very airy and have no substance.

“If you ground characters like that, you become more empathetic with them and kind of root for them. She’s so deeply in search of validation and love. And she’s really not that smart. Her ways of trying to be seen or validated, they ricochet back at her.”

Read The Independent’s four-star review of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery here, before its Netflix premiere on 23 December.