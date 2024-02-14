Kate Hudson reveals how much she makes in residuals from Home Alone 2 child role

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kate Hudson has revealed that she still receives residual cheques for her small role in Home Alone 2, but admitted the amounts are nothing to write home about.

Hudson appeared as part of the children’s choir in the opening act of Chris Columbus’s 1992 Christmas classic, which saw Macaulay Culkin reprise his role as Kevin McCallister.

Speaking on Monday’s episode of her Sibling Revelry podcast, the 44-year-old Almost Famous star said: “I still get residuals from Home Alone 2 because I sang in the chorus. I’m in that chorus, and then I get 10 cents every once in a while.”

Guest Joey Lawrence, who starred in Blossom and Melissa & Joey, joked about his similarly tiny residual payments, saying: “Sometimes I’ll get, like, 2 cents and I’m like, ‘Wait. Doesn’t the envelope and paper cost more?’”

Kate replied: “At least they’re being fair and honest.”

Home Alone 2 also features a brief appearance from Donald Trump. Last year, Trump claimed that Columbus“begged me to make a cameo appearance”, in response to the director saying that the former US president “bullied his way into the movie”.

Kate Hudson attends the world premiere of ‘Glass Onion’ in Toronto in 2022 (Getty Images for Netflix)

Trump also said his cameo helped “make the movie a success” and that Columbus was chasing a “quick fix of Trump publicity” with his comments.

Last month, Hudson released her first single “Talk About Love” as she made her debut as a musician.

In the 13-second teaser trailer for the song, Hudson is seen in a fur coat and sunglasses driving around Los Angeles in a vintage car. The words “Talk About Love” then flash onto the screen with the single’s release date on 30 January.

In 2022 Hudson, who is the daughter of actor Goldie Hawn and musician Bill Hudson, spoke to The Independent about why her life and career resonates with so many fans.

“I’ve not led a very traditional life, you know?” she said. “Maybe that resonates? Women do come up to me and talk to me about their personal lives a lot. I think because I’ve always been really open and honest about everything. I could never be phoney about it. It’d be exhausting.”

She also brushed off the tag of “nepo baby”, saying: “I don’t really care. I look at my kids and we’re a storytelling family. It’s definitely in our blood. People can call it whatever they want, but it’s not going to change it.”