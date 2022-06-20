Kurt Russell shares emotional response to stepdaughter Kate Hudson’s Father’s Day photo

Hudson was raised by mother Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner Kurt Russell

Annabel Nugent
Monday 20 June 2022 08:16
Comments
‘I’ve been there with a Wilson’: Kate Hudson reveals she dated Owen Wilson

Kurt Russell has given a heartwarming response to stepdaughter Kate Hudson’s Father’s Day post.

On Sunday (19 June), Hudson shared a tribute to Russell to commemorate Father’s Day.

Hudson is the daughter of Goldie Hawn and ex-husband Bill Hudson. The Almost Famous star, however, was raised by Hawn and Russell who have been in a relationship since 1983.

“Fun, adventurous, passionate, determined, honest, devoted, amazing father and the best head of hair in Los Angeles,” Hudson wrote on Instagram, alongside a throwback photo of her cuddling in bed with Russell. “Lucky us! Love you Pa! Happy Fathers Day.”

Hawn passed on Hudson’s message to Russell, who has no social media presence of his own.

Recommended

The Death Becomes Her actor shared Russell’s heartfelt response in the comment section of Hudson’s post.

“Honey, I showed this to daddy. Here’s his message…” Hawn wrote.

“Birdie, mommy just showed me this picture, this is [the] perfect Father’s Day present. I’ve never seen it before. Wow… it’s a killer,” Russell said.

(Kate Hudson Instagram)

“Lotta water under the bridge… it’s kinda hard to see it though cause all the water seems to somehow have found its way into my eyes… thanks for making me the luckiest father in the world, sweetheart. I love you, Pa.”

On her own Instagram, Hawn also shared a tribute to Russell on Father’s Day, writing: “How can I explain the gratitude and love I feel for the greatest father who has given us all so much in this life.”

The caption was accompanied by a photo of Hawn and Russell sharing an embrace.

(Goldie Hawn Instagram)

Hudson, 43, and her brother, Rules of Engagement star Oliver Hudson, 45, were born to Bill Hudson and Hawn during their marriage, which lasted from 1976 to 1982.

Recommended

In an interview last year, Hudson spoke about the pivotal role her stepfather Russell played in their lives, adding that “it doesn’t take away from the fact that we didn’t know our dad”.

Hawn and Russell share a son, 35-year-old Wyatt Russell, who is a Marvel star and has also acted in Black Mirror.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in