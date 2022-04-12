Kathy Lamkin, best known for her roles in No Country for Old Men and Texas Chainsaw Massacre, has died. She was 74.

Lamkin was cast in the role of Desert Aire trailer park’s manager in the Coen brothers’s 2007 Oscar-winning film No Country for Old Men, alongside Javier Bardem.

The Texas-born actor also portrayed the mysterious Tea Lady in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, which was released in 2006.

News of Lamkin’s death was announced by the Linda McAlister talent agency on Monday (11 April) on Instagram.

The Texas-based agency revealed that Lamkin died on 4 April after suffering from a short illness.

The post’s caption read: “Kathy was immensely talented and such a kind and funny soul. She lives on in the great roles that she so creatively and uniquely brought to life. How amazing to have known this incredible person.

“Heartfelt love and prayers to her wonderful family and universe of friends.”

Despite having only a small part in No Country For Old Men, Lamkin’s stubborn confrontation with Bardem as the terrifying and deadly Anton Chigurh has earned its place amongst Hollywood’s most memorable movie scenes.

One fan wrote in the comments of the Instagram post: “She took zero s*** and even Anton respected it. The Coens are good at unforgettable small roles.”

“I actually just re-watched No Country for Old Men and marvelled at her ability to make such a nuanced subtle impact with what many would consider a ‘small /minor’ role. Keeping her family and friends in my thoughts,” another fan said.

Lamkin’s other film credits include Waiting for Guffman (1996), Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005),The Heartbreak Kid (2007), Welcome to the Rileys (2010) and Sweetwater (2013).

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

She also appeared in television series including Malcolm in the Middle, Nip/Tuck, Bones, Boston Legal and My Name Is Earl.

Born on 10 December 1947 in the Lone Star State, Lamkin attended the Texas Woman’s University and then Central Missouri State University, where she received her master’s degree.

In addition to pursuing an acting career, Lamkin also taught theatre at the Codwell Elementary School in Houston.

Lamkin is survived by her husband of over 50 years, Stephen, their two children, and grandchildren.