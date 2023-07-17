Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A brand new acclaimed film is shining a light on Sikh families in the UK.

The short is co-written by director Parvinder Shergill, who also stars, as well as producer Juggy Sohal.

Titled Kaur, it stars Shergill as Avani, a girl who decides to wear a Sikh turban for the first time despite protestations from her father (Stephen Uppal).

Her mother, played by former EastEnders actor Nina Wadia, is supportive, but struggles to combat the tensions Avani’s decision causes in the family home – as well as within their community.

Kaur has been praised for the thought-provoking way it explores the challenges faced by British South Asian women in the UK, but also for its examination of the reason why Avani’s father, a Sikh Punjabi immigrant, responds to her decision in the way he does.

It’s via this aspect of the story that Kaur also tackles the consequences of generational trauma caused by racism experienced at a young age.

The Midlands-produced film, which has enjoyed a successful run at several festivals as well as screenings at Sikh societies in universities and Gurdwaras, is currently in the process of being turned into a Hollywood film.

Speaking to ITV about the inspiration behind the film, Sohal said there are “not enough” stories focused on Sikh families being made.

Parvinder Shergill in ‘Kaur’ (Pinder Productions)

“The last one was Bend it Like Beckham, and that was predominantly about football, but it was a Sikh family at the forefront,” he said.

Shergill added: “Hollywood has never had a lead female role in a Dastar, in a turban and it’s visually so beautiful so we really wanted to bring our stories to Hollywood.”

Kaur will be available to stream exclsuively on ITVX and Britbox from Tuesday (18 July).