Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss would ‘love’ to team up in John Wick 5

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss have recently revealed that they would “love to” team up in John Wick 5.

Moss admitted that she “loves John Wick” in a recent interview to People magazine.

“I really started to understand Keanu’s outrageous gift for telling a story through his body. And I didn’t fully understand that until I went deep into John Wick with one of my children,” she said.

“It was very bonding for us too. It was amazing to have that experience with my son and to watch the depth that Keanu is able to [create] with his body. It’s really an art form.”

Reeves, who stars with Moss in The Matrix Resurrections, replied to his co-star’s compliments by saying: “That’s kind. Thank you.”

Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne Moss in The Matrix Resurrections (AP)

In fact, Reeves also showed his appreciation for Moss’ The Matrix Resurrections character Trinity.

“I’m going to stay with Trinity, I think. But in all your performances, your eyes, I always see what’s behind the eyes, what communicates,” he said. “And there’s always such a present-ness and even invulnerability, a strength.”

When asked how Reeves would feel about Moss joining the John Wick franchise, the 57-year-old actor said “that would be awesome”, and asked Moss: “You want to play an assassin?”

“I’d love it,” Moss replied, to which Reeves said: “Okay. Let’s get on that.”

He added: “Be careful for what you wish for. I’m on it now.”

Moss and Reeves star in the latest Matrix film playing the roles of Trinity and Neo respectively.

In the film, Neo can be seen plugged into the Matrix, where he’s saturated with déjà vu of his past experiences. He is further confronted with moments from the first Matrix film and is thrown back in time.

The Matrix Resurrections is in cinemas now.