Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss would ‘love’ to team up in John Wick 5

Moss and Reeves play roles of Trinity and Neo in latest Matrix film

Peony Hirwani
Thursday 30 December 2021 08:27
Comments

Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss talk ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss have recently revealed that they would “love to” team up in John Wick 5.

Moss admitted that she “loves John Wick” in a recent interview to People magazine.

“I really started to understand Keanu’s outrageous gift for telling a story through his body. And I didn’t fully understand that until I went deep into John Wick with one of my children,” she said.

“It was very bonding for us too. It was amazing to have that experience with my son and to watch the depth that Keanu is able to [create] with his body. It’s really an art form.”

Reeves, who stars with Moss in The Matrix Resurrections, replied to his co-star’s compliments by saying: “That’s kind. Thank you.”

Recommended

Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne Moss in The Matrix Resurrections

(AP)

In fact, Reeves also showed his appreciation for Moss’ The Matrix Resurrections character Trinity.

“I’m going to stay with Trinity, I think. But in all your performances, your eyes, I always see what’s behind the eyes, what communicates,” he said. “And there’s always such a present-ness and even invulnerability, a strength.”

When asked how Reeves would feel about Moss joining the John Wick franchise, the 57-year-old actor said “that would be awesome”, and asked Moss: “You want to play an assassin?”

“I’d love it,” Moss replied, to which Reeves said: “Okay. Let’s get on that.”

He added: “Be careful for what you wish for. I’m on it now.”

Moss and Reeves star in the latest Matrix film playing the roles of Trinity and Neo respectively.

Recommended

In the film, Neo can be seen plugged into the Matrix, where he’s saturated with déjà vu of his past experiences. He is further confronted with moments from the first Matrix film and is thrown back in time.

The Matrix Resurrections is in cinemas now.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in