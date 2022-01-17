Keanu Reeves reveals his favourite song

Keanu Reeves has revealed that his favourite song is Joy Division’s “Love Will Tear Us Apart”.

Appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last week [13 January],The Matrix actor took part in a segment of the show where he was asked a series of questions to “penetrate the soul”.

During it, Reeves was quizzed about what song he would listen to for the rest of his life and after some deliberation, eventually answered “Love Will Tear Us Apart” by Joy Division.

Reeves also revealed that his favourite film is the 1970s thriller Rollerball starring James Caan and that his favourite sandwich filling is crunchy peanut butter and honey.

The actor, known for his roles in John Wick, Point Break and The Devil’s Advocate, also shared a memory of getting legendary comedian George Carlin’s autograph: “He wrote, ‘Dear Keanu, F*** You,’ I always thought he just wrote that for me, but then I met someone else who said that he wrote the same thing to them.”

Reeves can currently be seen in cinemas in The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth installment in the sci-fi action series. The film has received polarising reviews.

THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS (AP)

In a four-star review, The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey called it “a volcanic cluster of ideas at a time when Hollywood is all-too content to slap the broad declaration of ‘it’s really about trauma’ on a film and call it a day”.