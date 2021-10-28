Keanu Reeves is being hailed as the “nicest guy in Hollywood” following his choice of gifts forJohn Wick 4’s stunt team.

The actor has finished filming on the fourth instalment of the action franchise, and decided to share his appreciation of the team by giving them a personalised Rolex each.

Vanity Fair reports that Reeves invited the four stuntmen to dinner in Paris on Saturday (23 October) where he gave them all their own watch, one of which is said to cost just under $10,000 (£7,000).

Each watch, gifted to Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo, Li Qiang and Bruce Concepcion, shared an engraving of a unique message from the actor.

They shared images of their gift on social media, with Marinas thanking Reeves for the “best wrap gift ever”.

“Got that new new. Thank you, bro KR”, wrote Concepcion.

An Instagram fan page for Reeves picked up on the news, which has led to many on Twitter calling him the “nicest guy in Hollywood”.

Keanu Reeves gifted his ‘John Wick’ stunt team personalised Rolex watches (Instagram @keanucreeves.fanpage)

The John Wick films have been praised for their impressive stunt work. The new film, titled John Wick Chapter Four, will be released in cinemas in 2022.

Production on a fifth film is set to begin soon, with a TV spin-off, titled The Continental, recently coming under fire for casting Mel Gibson in one of the lead roles.

The most recent film, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, was released in 2019.

Reeves will next be seen in The Matrix Resurrections, for which he will reprise the role of Neo for the first time since 2003’s The Matrix Revolutions. It’ll be released in cinemas on 21 December.