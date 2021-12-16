The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Keanu Reeves responds to being called the ‘nicest guy in Hollywood’

‘Matrix’ star has developed a reputation for off-screen benevolence

Louis Chilton
Thursday 16 December 2021 07:51
Comments
The Matrix Resurrections (Trailer 2)

Keanu Reeves has charmed fans with his response to being called the “nicest guy in Hollywood”.

The actor, who appears in the much-anticipated franchise sequel The Matrix Resurrections this month, has banked an extraordinary amount of goodwill with fans in recent years for his off-screen demeanour.

Appearing alongside Carrie-Anne Moss on Red Table Talk, an online series hosted by Matrix co-star Jada Pinkett Smith, along with her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Reeves was asked about his reaction to the epithet.

“Keanu, everyone says you’re Hollywood’s nicest guy, and you’re such a giving person,” asked a fan, via video message. “What do you do to give to yourself?”

Hearing the question, a visibly embarrassed Reeves was seen doubling over, shaking his head.

Recommended

He remained doubled over for the duration of the question, eventually lifting his head to reveal a smile.

The actor then responded: “Let’s go for motorcycle ride, let’s read. I love going to the movies. For me, my work is that as well. I often sometimes get asked, ‘You know, you’ve been at this for a while’, and they’re like, ‘Do you still love it?’

“And I’m like, ‘Yeah, I love it even more’. For me, work is life.”

The Matrix Resurrections is released in cinemas on 22 December.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in