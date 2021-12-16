The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Keanu Reeves responds to being called the ‘nicest guy in Hollywood’
‘Matrix’ star has developed a reputation for off-screen benevolence
Keanu Reeves has charmed fans with his response to being called the “nicest guy in Hollywood”.
The actor, who appears in the much-anticipated franchise sequel The Matrix Resurrections this month, has banked an extraordinary amount of goodwill with fans in recent years for his off-screen demeanour.
Appearing alongside Carrie-Anne Moss on Red Table Talk, an online series hosted by Matrix co-star Jada Pinkett Smith, along with her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Reeves was asked about his reaction to the epithet.
“Keanu, everyone says you’re Hollywood’s nicest guy, and you’re such a giving person,” asked a fan, via video message. “What do you do to give to yourself?”
Hearing the question, a visibly embarrassed Reeves was seen doubling over, shaking his head.
He remained doubled over for the duration of the question, eventually lifting his head to reveal a smile.
The actor then responded: “Let’s go for motorcycle ride, let’s read. I love going to the movies. For me, my work is that as well. I often sometimes get asked, ‘You know, you’ve been at this for a while’, and they’re like, ‘Do you still love it?’
“And I’m like, ‘Yeah, I love it even more’. For me, work is life.”
The Matrix Resurrections is released in cinemas on 22 December.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies