Keanu Reeves says he wants to make third Speed film with Sandra Bullock

Keanu Reeves has voiced his desire to act in a third Speed film alongside Sandra Bullock.

The actor, 59, starred in the original 1994 action movie as Jack Traven, an officer in the Los Angeles Police Department’s Swat team who has to prevent a bomb exploding on a city bus by keeping its speed above 50mph.

Although Bullock returned to star in a sequel in 1997, Speed 2: Cruise Control, Reeves turned the project down and was replaced by Jason Patric.

Speaking on the 50 MPH podcast in a joint interview with Bullock, Reeves said he is confident they could pull off a Speed sequel now.

“I mean, you know– we’d freakin’ knock it out of the park,” the actor said.

Reeves added there is a “siren call” pulling him to a Speed sequel and he would “love” to work with Bullock again “before our eyes close”.

Bullock and Reeves last reunited on screen in 2006 for the romance film The Lake House.

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock in 'Speed' ( 20th Century Fox )

The Proposal actor, 59, was similarly enthusiastic about working with Reeves again.

“Before I die, before I leave this planet, I do think that Keanu and I need to do something in front of the camera,” Bullock said.

“Are we in wheelchairs or with walkers? Maybe,” she joked.

Reeves explained his decision to turn down a role in Speed 2: Cruise Control , where the action takes place on a luxury cruise ship, back in 2021.

“At the time I didn’t respond to the script,” he said on The Graham Norton Show. “I really wanted to work with Sandra Bullock, I loved playing Jack Traven, and I loved Speed, but an ocean liner?”

“I had nothing against the artists involved, but at the time I had the feeling it just wasn’t right,” he added.

Bullock and Reeves in ‘The Lake House’ in 2006 ( Warner Bros. )

Critics praised Reeves and Bullock for their on screen chemistry when Speed was released in 1994 and fans have long requested a reunion .

Bullock previously confessed to Ellen DeGeneres it was “hard” for her to “really be serious” on set with Reeves because she was attracted to him.

“There’s just something about me he didn’t like,” she said when asked why they didn’t get together.

However, Reeves told DeGeneres in a subsequent interview Bullock “obviously didn’t know I had a crush on her” too.

“It was nice to go to work, she’s such a wonderful person and a wonderful actress,” he said.