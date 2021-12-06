Keira Knightley has recalled a “sweet” but “creepy” encounter with a Love Actually fan.

The actor starred in the hugely popular 2003 romantic comedy alongside Colin Firth, Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson and Alan Rickman.

Speaking to Yahoo Entertainment to promote her newly released film Silent Night, Knightley recalled an occasion during which she was stuck in traffic and a Love Actually fan in the car next to hers enacted a scene from the film.

“You know, I did actually get stuck in traffic once [in London] and someone in the car next to me did the whole sign thing,” she said.

“It was quite creepy, but it was also quite… It was a bit awkward being stuck in traffic next to it but it was also quite sweet. There was nothing [scary].”

The 36-year-old admitted that it would’ve been “much better if I could have just driven straight off, but I couldn’t”.

The scene from the film that the fan referenced involves Knightley’s character Juliet, who marries Peter (Chiwetel Ejiofor) while his best friend Mark (Andrew Lincoln) is secretly in love with her.

In a scene towards the end of the film, Mark confesses his love to Juliet standing outside her door with a stack of cue cards.

(Peter Mountain/Universal/Dna/Working Title/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Knightley’s newly released Christmas film Silent Night is a drama horror set in the English countryside.

Silent Night also stars Lucy Punch and Matthew Goode.