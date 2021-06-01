Kelly Marie Tran has defended a controversial sequence in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The actor was asked about the sequence in a recent interview with Collider’s Ladies Night podcast.

The scene in question sees Tran’s character Rose travel to the extravagant city of Canto Bight alongside Finn (John Boyega). In the Star Wars universe, Canto Bight is a resort city for the wealthy, who are seen enjoying its casino and racetrack.

That sequence has generated criticism among fans, some of whom have found it doesn’t fit smoothly with the rest of the film’s action.

Tran, however, highlighted the role played by the scene in the movie’s overall world-building, telling Collider: “That scene does a lot for really recognising how certain communities who are able to enjoy their privilege live in a world where they don’t even have to address some of the horrible things other people are dealing with. I love that scene.”

She also reminisced about her experience filming the sequence, telling the podcast: “When I watch that movie, I remember how I felt that day. I remember John [Boyega] and I walking on set and being like, ‘This is the biggest set we’ll ever be on,’ and seeing all of the creatures moving and being part of this universe. These are the things I remember about being on set that day.”

The Last Jedi came out in 2017. Tran appeared as Rose again in the 2019 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. She voices the titular character in Raya and the Last Dragon, released in March this year.