Kevin Bacon has gone viral with a video he made in protest of the drag bans in the US.

Since the beginning of this year, dozens of bills have been filed in states across America, targeting drag performances.

Tennessee was the first to pass its bill into law last month, barring “adult cabaret performances” on public property or in places where they might be within view of children.

The bill bans “male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a prurient interest, or similar entertainers”. Violators may face misdemeanor or even felony charges.

Footloose actor Kevin Bacon has become the latest celebrity to speak out on the issue.

On Sunday (23 April), he posted a video of him and his wife, the actor Kyra Sedgwick, dancing to Taylor Swift’s song “Karma” and wearing t-shirts with the slogan “Drag is an art and drag is a right”.

In the caption to the video, which has been watched 1.3 million times at the time of writing, Bacon wrote: “Drag bans are bad karma. Right now, drag performers and the LGBTQIA+ community need our help.

“Tap the link in my bio to shop the #SixDegreesOfKB campaign supporting the @aclu Drag Defense Fund in the nationwide effort to protect creative expression or make a gift. #DragIsARight.”

Last week, US artist Lizzo defied Tennessee’s controversial drag ban by welcoming drag performers onstage during her concert in Knoxville.

Several RuPaul’s Drag Race alums joined the Grammy winner’s show on Friday 21 April at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville.

Addressing thousands of fans in the crowd, Lizzo noted that she received requests to cancel her shows in Tennessee following Gov Bill Lee’s ban on public drag performances.

While the ban was signed into law in March, a federal judge has since put a temporary hold on the ban citing First Amendment issues.