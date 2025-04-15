Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kevin Bacon has remembered the time a dead body was discovered on the set of 1998’s Wild Things.

The 66-year-old Footloose star appeared in the erotic thriller alongside Denise Richards, Neve Campbell, and Matt Dillon. The movie — about a teen debutante (Richards), who, after failing to attract her guidance counselor (Dillon), accuses him of rape — was primarily filmed in Miami, Florida.

During a recent appearance on Variety’s YouTube series, Know Your Lines, Bacon was asked to identify bits of dialogue from some of his most notable projects, including Wild Things.

Though he was unable to recognize his character, Sgt. Ray Duquette’s quote — “People aren’t always what they appear to be. Don’t forget that” — he did recall the moment a dead body was found floating in the Everglades marsh they were filming in.

“We were out in the swamp one night — a lot of mosquitoes, wow — and we were shooting some scene, I don’t remember what it was, by kind of a river,” Bacon explained. “They had floated a raft out there so that they could put out a light.

“All of a sudden, I hear across the walkie-talkie: ‘Hey, uh, I think I just saw a floater.’ And it was a body that was floating by,” Bacon recounted. “It was kind of indicative of the vibe of the movie.”

open image in gallery Kevin Bacon recalled a crew member saying: ‘I think I just saw a floater’ ( Getty Images )

The critically derided movie, which has since become a cult classic, was directed by John McNaughton, who told Entertainment Weekly in 2014 that production was briefly halted after the eery discovery.

“We called the police, and they actually grabbed the body and kept it from getting into our shot,” he said.

open image in gallery Kevin Bacon starred as Sgt. Ray Duquette in the 1998 erotic thriller ‘Wild Things’ ( Sony Pictures )

Bacon currently leads Amazon Prime Video’s new action-horror series, The Bondsman.

The eight-episode limited series, which is out now, follows Hub Halloran (Bacon), a murdered bounty hunter raised from the dead by the Devil with the sole intention of capturing escaped demons and returning them to Hell.

Ahead of the show’s April 3 premiere, Bacon sat down at SXSW film festival for a career retrospective, where he discussed his breakthrough role in 1984’s dance musical Footloose.

Of the fame that his role as Ren, a dance-loving teenager, catapulted him to, Bacon said: “It’s what I wanted; I have no one to blame but myself. It was definitely my dream to have all those things. But until you really have that, you don’t really realize there’s something kind of strange about it.”