Jack Black has paid tribute to his former School of Rock co-star Kevin Clark, following his death at the age of 32.

Clark, a former child star and professional drummer, played Freddy Jones in the beloved 2003 film.

According to the Chicago Sun Times, he had been cycling in Chicago’s Avondale area when he was struck by a car in the early hours of Wednesday morning (26 May). He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead an hour later.

Black shared a post about Clark on Instagram, describing him as a “beautiful soul”.

“Devastating news,” he wrote. “Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community.”

Rivkah Reyes, who played Katie in the film, also shared a tribute to her late co-star on social media.

“Love you forever,” she wrote. “Love will never forget your hugs and your laugh and the sheer joy on your face when we’d run into each other in Chicago.

“Thank you for always showing up for me with that ‘big brother I never had’ energy.”

School of Rock was Clark’s only film credit. He reconnected with Black back in 2018 for a School of Rock reunion during a Tenacious D set in Chicago.