Kevin Hart has opened up about a frightening experience on a flight that made him fear for his life.

The comedian and actor stars in the recently released Netflix action-comedy film, Lift, which includes several high-pressure scenes on an aeroplane.

Speaking on Friday night’s edition (12 January) of The Graham Norton Show, Hart reflected on his own tense experience while on a flight, during which the exterior caught fire.

“I almost died,” he tells Norton and the show’s fellow guests.

“We were landing and as we did the front wheel broke, and I just saw flames coming out of the front of the plane.”

Continuing his story, Hart shared that despite the scary nature of the situation, he’d reached a point of contentment in his life that calmed him.

“It was one of those moments when I thought, ‘This is it’, and I realised that if it happens I was cool with where I was in life. I didn’t panic.”

Hart also had a near-death experience in 2019 after a serious car accident. On his 41st birthday the following year, he told fans about how he was “lucky to be alive” while celebrating on a boat.

In August, the comic found himself in need of a wheelchair after tearing his lower abdomen during a race with retired NFL athlete Stevan Ridley.

“I tried to jump out there and do some young stuff … and I was told to sit my a** down,” he told his Instagram followers at the time, calling himself “the dumbest man alive”.

Kevin Hart on ‘The Graham Norton Show' (PA)

“What are we competing for at this age? What am I doing?” Why did I even race? Stupidest s*** ever,” he added.

Lift, which also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sam Worthington and Money Heist star Úrsula Corberó, sees Hart as a master thief tasked with executing a heist with his international crew on a 777 passenger flight from London to Zurich.

On taking on the role, the Get Hard actor said it marked a significant change from the more light-hearted characters he’s played in the past.

“It’s my first leading man role where I am serious,” he told host Norton. “It’s a proper thriller and for the first time I’m not responsible for the jokes.”

Other guests on the programme include Sofia Vergara, Jodie Comer, Alan Cumming and singer-songwriter Tom Odell, who provided the evening’s musical entertainment.

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One on Fridays at 10.40pm and is also available on BBC iPlayer.