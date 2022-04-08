Kevin Spacey asks judge to dismiss Anthony Rapp sex abuse suit

Kevin Spacey has asked a judge to dismiss the sex abuse suit bought against him by Anthony Rapp.

This Friday (8 April), the actor said through his lawyers that the claims in Rapp’s suit – in which he alleges Spacey abused him at a party in 1986 when he was a teenager – are untrue.

Papers filed in Manhattan federal court see Spacey’s lawyers stating the event that Rapp described never occured.

Actor Rapp, 50, first publically spoke about his claim in 2017.

This is a developing story.