Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kevin Spacey goes on trial in the Southwark Crown Court in London on Wednesday (28 June).

The 63-year-old actor has been accused of sex offences against four men that prosecutors say occurred between 2001 and 2013.

The House of Cards star previously denied 12 charges including sexual assault and indecent assault.

In January, Spacey pleaded not guilty to three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault, and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

The two-time Academy Award winner also previously denied four further charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Spacey has an address in Waterloo, south London, but also lives in the US, where he has family and a dog.

In an initial court hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in June, Spacey’s lawyer, Patrick Gibbs QC, said his client “strenuously denies any and all criminality in this case”.

Gibbs said the defendant returned to the UK “to establish his innocence” and “proceed with his life”.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Spacey’s trial is taking place in Britain because he spent more than a decade living in the country, where he was artistic director of the Old Vic Theatre from 2004 to 2015.

He was a high-profile figure in London, starring in productions including William Shakespeare’s Richard III and David Mamet’s Speed-the-Plow, and hosting star-studded fundraising events for the 200-year-old venue.

Spacey was questioned by British police in 2019 about claims by several men that he had assaulted them. He was charged in May 2022 with five counts against three alleged victims. Another seven charges, all against a fourth man, were added in November.

The actor is known for starring in House of Cards, American Beauty, and The Usual Suspects.

At the moment, Spacey is on unconditional bail.

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk. If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673)

Additional reporting by agencies