Kieran Culkin admits he’s tried to get out of new Jesse Eisenberg film

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kieran Culkin has admitted that he has tried to get out of his next film project co-starring Jesse Eisenberg.

The actor, 40, is currently starring in the final season of HBO’s Succession, which will conclude next Monday (29 May). You can read The Independent’s review of the penultimate episode here.

In a new interview with director Taika Waititi, Culkin opened up about his next project, the Eisenberg-directed film A Real Pain.

The film, which centres on two estranged cousins who end up joining a Holocaust tour after their grandmother dies, will begin shooting in Poland soon.

Discussing the project, Culkin toldInterview Magazine: “This is going to sound terrible, but I’ve tried to get out of it because it’s going to make my life miserable. But I don’t want to not do it because it’s such a beautiful script.”

He explained: “I was finding every reason to not do it. I was like, ‘I’ll watch his first film, maybe it’s going to be terrible.’ I watched it, and I was like, ‘S***. It’s really good.’

“Well, let me re-read the script, I’m going to find holes in it. Maybe I was in a good mood when I said yes to it. I reread it and it was so wonderful.”

Culkin is currently starring in the final season of ‘Succession’ (HBO)

Culkin added: “When I finished it, I went to my wife and I was like, ‘I’m sorry, honey. F***, I have to go do this movie.’ It’s just too good.”

Explaining his reluctance, the actor said: “The reason I wanted to get out of it is I have a one-and-a-half-year-old and a three-and-a-half-year-old, and we’re going to be bouncing around Poland.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“I don’t like being away from them for more than two days at a time, and it’s not practical for me to have them there the whole time. I’m working on trying to convince my wife to come out for two weeks and bring the kids. It’s just a lot on her.

Culkin and wife Jazz Charton married in 2013.