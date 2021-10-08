Kieran Culkin says brother Macaulay was “harassed on the street” when a child

Kieran Culkin has recalled how Macauley was “harassed” as a child in the street.

Speaking toThe Hollywood Reporter, Kieran, younger brother of Macauley and star of Succession, said as his brother’s fame grew following Home Alone and Richie Rich, the reaction to his brother’s celebrity disturbed him.

He said: “He would get harassed on the street. One time, a woman pulled off his hat and looked at him and said, ‘Yeah, it’s him! You’re not that cute.’ And then handed the hat back and walked away.”

He went on to describe how his own growing fame affected him and how he was frequently mistaken for his brother. “When I was doing one of the Father of the Bride movies, this woman ran up to me and said, ‘Are you Macluckly Macluckly?’ And I went, ‘No.’ She goes, ‘Can I get a picture?’ I said, ‘I’m not him.’ And in my mind, I’m thinking, ‘Nobody’s that.’”

Kieran Culkin (Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

Elsewhere in the interview, Culkin also reflected on the death of their sister.

Culkin said his family will never get over the loss of Dakota, who died aged 29 in 2008 after being hit by a car in southern California.

“That’s the worst thing that’s ever happened, and there’s no sugar-coating that one,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“Each one of us handled it very differently. I think everyone was just torn up inside.

“What has it been, 13 years now? Holy s***. That’s crazy. Jesus f***ing Christ. I accepted at the time that this is going to be forever, and it’s never going to be fine. It’s always going to be devastating.”

He added: “I still weep about it out of nowhere. Something funny she did will pop in the head and make me laugh, and then I’m weeping. Sometimes it’s knowing that she’s not going to meet my kids and they don’t get to have her, and it’s hard to describe what she was like.”

Culkin, 39, is reprising the role of Roman Roy in the HBO smash Succession, which is returning for a third season later this month. He said one particular moment in the season premiere featuring a row between Roman and his sister Shiv – played by Sarah Snook – reminded him of Dakota.

Succession season three will premiere in the UK on Sky Atlantic and Now on 18 October.